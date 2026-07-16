Insteel Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN.OB) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.02 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $15.16 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $197.66 million from $179.89 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.02 Mln. vs. $15.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $197.66 Mln vs. $179.89 Mln last year.

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