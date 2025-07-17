Insteel Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $15.16 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $6.57 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $179.89 million from $145.78 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.16 Mln. vs. $6.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $179.89 Mln vs. $145.78 Mln last year.

