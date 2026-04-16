Insteel Industries Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN.OB) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.22 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $10.23 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $172.65 million from $160.66 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.22 Mln. vs. $10.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $172.65 Mln vs. $160.66 Mln last year.

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