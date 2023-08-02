Insteel Industries (IIIN) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 39.78

The average one-year price target for Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) has been revised to 39.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 37.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from the latest reported closing price of 32.25 / share.

Insteel Industries Declares $0.03 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $32.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insteel Industries. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIN is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 18,950K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,418K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 999K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 3.28% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 564K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 444K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Insteel Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

