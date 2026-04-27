Insteel Industries (IIIN) Price Target Decreased by 11.90% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is a decrease of 11.90% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.85% from the latest reported closing price of $25.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insteel Industries. This is an decrease of 227 owner(s) or 53.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIN is 0.05%, an increase of 54.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.82% to 15,967K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,015K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 484K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 57.16% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 390K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 367K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Bruce holds 343K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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