Insteel Industries (IIIN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Insteel Industries said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insteel Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 18,565K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insteel Industries is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from its latest reported closing price of 30.30.

The projected annual revenue for Insteel Industries is 785MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,456K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 999K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 2.75% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 564K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 444K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIN by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Insteel Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

