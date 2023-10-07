Insteel Industries (FRA:HZ8) Price Target Increased by 7.83% to 37.73

The average one-year price target for Insteel Industries (FRA:HZ8) has been revised to 37.73 / share. This is an increase of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 34.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.36 to a high of 38.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from the latest reported closing price of 30.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insteel Industries. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZ8 is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 19,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,363K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZ8 by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 896K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZ8 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZ8 by 3.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 523K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZ8 by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 483K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZ8 by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.