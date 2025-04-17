INSTEEL INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $IIIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ($IIIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $160,660,000, beating estimates of $152,848,530 by $7,811,470.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $IIIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IIIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD WAGNER (Senior Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 21 shares for an estimated $599 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $364.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of INSTEEL INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

