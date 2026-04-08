Insteel Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IIIN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (Symbol: IIIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.95, changing hands as high as $35.53 per share. Insteel Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIIN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.40 per share, with $41.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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