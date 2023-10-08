Instead of Using ChatGPT for Investing Advice

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When ChatGPT burst on the scene near the end of last year, I knew it was only a matter of time before this artificial intelligence (AI) technology would be unleashed into the world of finance.

It didn’t take long.

Just check out this ZDNet headline from May:

In one survey of 2,000 Americans, it was found that 47% of participants were already using ChatGPT for stock market picks.

In addition, the survey found that 45% would be comfortable with only using ChatGPT for stock picking.

The survey’s demographic cross section was intriguing — breaking down exactly who is using ChatGPT for stock picking:

53% of Gen Z

50% of millennials

25% of baby boomers

77% of high-income Americans

43% of middle-income Americans

23% of low-income Americans

In terms of performance, a hypothetical fund of 38 stocks chosen by ChatGPT outperformed the Top 10 British funds on 34 out of 39 days the market was open.

Is this a better way to put ChatGPT to work than asking it to whip up a recipe or write a love poem?

Yes.

Can we expect additional advancements that will supercharge AI and investing?

Absolutely.

Is this going to revolutionize AI investing?

At least for my publisher’s partners at TradeSmith, the answer is a resounding “no.”

That’s because they were here first: TradeSmith was already putting machine learning, automated systems, and advanced algorithms to work in the tools they offer.

And they’ve been doing that for years.

Years.

And TradeSmith recently took things to a whole new level…

The New Intelligence

Imagine if you knew that, one month from now, a certain stock would be worth 10% more than it is today.

Would you buy some shares?

Of course you would.

Now imagine knowing that a stock would be worth 10% less in one month.

Would you avoid it with that information in hand?

Absolutely.

Well, TradeSmith recently released a revolutionary new predictive market algorithm driven by AI that can make just such predictions with astonishing accuracy.

With incredible computing power and AI at their fingertips, the TradeSmith team embarked on the most important research project in the company’s history… one that could help you make much bigger stock market returns than you’re making now, while taking less risk.

They call this project the “New Intelligence.” (On Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern, I’m holding a special AI Breakthrough event to show folks how I’m combining this New Intelligence with my own approach in order to find the best opportunities. Click here to reserve your spot.)

Let me show you a quick example of the New Intelligence at work.

This is one of its predictions from late last year for the stock Ameren Corp. (AEE):

The red X marks when the New Intelligence made its prediction, and the blue circles represent where it predicted Ameren’s stock price would go one week, one month, and two months later.

Well, here’s how those predictions played out:

The New Intelligence was nearly spot on.

And that’s just one of its predictions…

It’s not an exaggeration to say that this is a new edge most investors have been lacking. In fact, TradeSmith’s back-tests – and the New Intelligence’s performance since launch – show that it can predict where just about any stock will be in 21 trading days, with 82% accuracy.

If you hold on to stocks the New Intelligence says are primed to move higher, you could withstand volatility with confidence and earn better returns.

On the other hand, if you stay away from the stocks it says are poised to go down, you could avoid punishing losses.

Both of these outcomes could mean you’d no longer have to worry about not having enough money for retirement or outliving your nest egg.

Two Great Systems… Combined

That’s the New Intelligence on its own.

But on Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern, during the AI Breakthrough event, I’m revealing how I’m combining it with my own system in order to find the best opportunities. (Sign up for that event by going here.)

So, let’s go over my system some…

I approach stock-picking like a lot of folks approach buying a car.

When you go to buy a car, you look at the gas mileage, warranty, horsepower, safety features, and a host of other options. Some factors are obviously more important than others, but a failing mark in any area is almost always cause for disqualification.

The same rules apply to stock picking – you need to look “under the hood” to make sure that your investments are safe, reliable, and ready to perform.

I’ve been using computer tools to guide my investing ever since the 1970s. That’s when one of my college professors tasked me with creating a computer model that would mimic the S&P 500.

Using Wells Fargo’s mainframe computers, I got to work. When I finished the assignment, my system didn’t just mirror the S&P’s performance – it beat it by 3-to-1!

Ever since then, I’ve tested, refined, and validated my findings in order to greatly improve that computerized quant system.

And today, I still use it to study 6,000 stocks every week, focusing on eight “fundamentals” in particular. These measures of a stock, when taken collectively, can accurately tell you whether a company is doing well.

It’s simple – any business that is selling more of its products, running efficiently, and making more money is more likely to see continued success… and its investors are more likely to make market-beating returns.

Now, for the first time ever, I’m combining my system with another – TradeSmith’s New Intelligence. It’s like adding a superpower – the ability to predict where just about any stock will be in 21 trading days, with 82% accuracy – to my more traditional stock analysis. Sounds pretty good, right?

I haven’t seen any studies on ChatGPT’s success as a stock picker yet, but I doubt it’s anywhere near 82% accurate, as TradeSmith’s back-tests shows their system is.

I’ll reveal how that all works on Thursday, October 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern, during my AI Breakthrough event. Click here to sign up.

Till then, my friends at TradeSmith are offering free access to the New Intelligence. In fact, right now, you can use it on my 25 top-ranked stocks… but only till October 12. Just reserve your spot for my event now… and see how it works.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

