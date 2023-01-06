INSTANT VIEW-Canada gains 104,000 jobs in December, jobless rate falls to 5.0%

TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 104,000 jobs in December, mostly in full-time work and far ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.0%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.2%.

Link:https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/230106/dq230106a-eng.htm?HPA=1

ANDREW GRANTHAM, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"The strong headline readings raises the probability of another 25 basis point hike at the January meeting, and is a clear risk to our forecast for a hold. However, the next CPI report and the BoC's own business and consumer surveys, released in two weeks' time, will also be important in making that final decision."

SIMON HARVEY, HEAD OF FX ANALYSIS FOR MONEX EUROPE AND MONEX CANADA

"The reaction in USD-CAD to today's jobs data was largely driven by the slip in the broad U.S. dollar after (U.S.) wage pressures moderated in both November and December. However, the 104,000 net employment increase in Canada isn't something to be dismissed."

"Job gains were broad in terms of both geography and industry, and although the bulk of these increases were offset by an increase in the labour participation rate, overall signs from the labour market suggest the Canadian economy isn't underwater just yet from the BoC's hiking cycle."

"This should help the loonie outperform among the G10 ex-dollar. Additionally, the outturn of today's jobs data is likely to keep the market base case firm around another 25bp hike at the end of the month, unless upcoming CPI and BoC surveys show vast improvements in inflation conditions."

