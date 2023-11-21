INSTANT VIEW-Canada flags lower growth in fiscal update

Adds more comments

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday slashed its growth forecast for 2024 and predicted much higher deficits for the three fiscal years starting in 2024/25 than it had done in March of this year.

In its Fall Economic Statement, Ottawa said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio would increase for 2023/24 and 2024/25 fiscal years before starting to decline in 2025/26.

STORIES:

Market reaction: CAD/

Link:https://www.budget.canada.ca/fes-eea/2023/report-rapport/toc-tdm-en.html

FACTBOX:

COMMENTARY

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST AT TD SECURITIES

"The idea that they (the government) would buy up to C$30 billion (of Canada Mortgage Bonds) is maybe a little bit higher of a purchase cap than I would have anticipated but altogether the move is not entirely surprising."

"After they increased the maximum size (of issuance) to C$60 billion, most market participants expected that they would maintain that program into 2024. So the fact that the government is involved with the program alongside private investors is a middle ground between what the government initially proposed and the status quo."

JANETTA MCKENZIE, ACTING DIRECTOR OIL AND GAS, PEMBINA INSTITUTE

"It looks like the (carbon capture) tax credit could be released or tabled in parliament by the end of the year, which is a good sign as this is a key policy to providing some certainty in terms of what investors should expect in subsidies. But that's the biggest update we have.

"It's not a very exciting fall economic statement for oil and gas."

FERNANDO MELO, FEDERAL DIRECTOR, CANADIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY ASSOCIATION

The plan to legislate investment tax credits for clean technology "means we will actually have some clarity for our members. It allows more projects to reach final investment decision and will also help lower electricity costs."

ROBERT ASSELIN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POLICY AT THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA

"They're pushing back the beginning of the debt decline. That suggest to me they're not on a sustainable fiscal track and they need to rein in their spending."

RANDALL BARTLETT, AN ECONOMIST AT DESJARDINS GROUP

"The government recognizes it is constrained in how much it can spend, but it's spending up to that line all the time. To me that doesn't speak to prudence."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Rod Nickel, Fergal Smith Editing by Denny Thomas)

((denny.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 301 0464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.