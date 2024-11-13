Installed Building Products Releases 2024 ESG Report

Installed Building Products ( (IBP) ) just unveiled an update.

Installed Building Products has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, now available on their website. This report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability, providing insights for investors interested in socially responsible and sustainable business practices.

