Installed Building Products Optimizes Loan and Repurchases Stock

November 26, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Installed Building Products ( (IBP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Installed Building Products, a leading installer of insulation and building products, has successfully repriced its $500 million term loan, reducing interest rates and saving over $1 million in annual cash interest expenses. Additionally, the company repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock for $52 million, showcasing its strong financial performance and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The loan repricing is set to enhance the company’s borrowing conditions amid favorable market dynamics.

