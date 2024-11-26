Installed Building Products Optimizes Loan and Repurchases Stock

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Installed Building Products, a leading installer of insulation and building products, has successfully repriced its $500 million term loan, reducing interest rates and saving over $1 million in annual cash interest expenses. Additionally, the company repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock for $52 million, showcasing its strong financial performance and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The loan repricing is set to enhance the company’s borrowing conditions amid favorable market dynamics.

