Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Installed Building Products' (NYSE:IBP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Installed Building Products, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$256m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$363m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Installed Building Products has an ROCE of 19%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Installed Building Products are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 141%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Installed Building Products thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Installed Building Products' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Installed Building Products can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 35% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

