Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Installed Building Products' shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.26 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $91.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Installed Building Products's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Installed Building Products can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Installed Building Products paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Installed Building Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:IBP Historic Dividend September 9th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Installed Building Products has grown its earnings rapidly, up 35% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Installed Building Products has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has Installed Building Products got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Installed Building Products paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Installed Building Products, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Installed Building Products looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Installed Building Products (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

