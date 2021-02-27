Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a sad week for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$109 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.7b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.27 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Installed Building Products is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:IBP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Following the latest results, Installed Building Products' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.90b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 41% to US$4.65. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.97 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 6.6% to US$132, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Installed Building Products analyst has a price target of US$146 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 15%, in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.1% next year. So although Installed Building Products is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Installed Building Products going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Installed Building Products that you should be aware of.

