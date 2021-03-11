Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.11, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBP was $112.11, representing a -13.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.11 and a 286.32% increase over the 52 week low of $29.02.

IBP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). IBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports IBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.03%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

