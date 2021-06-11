Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.01, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBP was $115.01, representing a -18.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.51 and a 80.01% increase over the 52 week low of $63.89.

IBP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). IBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports IBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.29%, compared to an industry average of 23.7%.

