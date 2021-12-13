Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $140.2, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBP was $140.2, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.10 and a 50.88% increase over the 52 week low of $92.92.

IBP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). IBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports IBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.69%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an decrease of -0.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBP at 2.3%.

