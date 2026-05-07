Installed Building Products, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.8 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $45.4 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Installed Building Products, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.4 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $660.5 million from $684.8 million last year.

Installed Building Products, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.8 Mln. vs. $45.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $660.5 Mln vs. $684.8 Mln last year.

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