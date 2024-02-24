Installed Building Products (IBP) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 205.19

The average one-year price target for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has been revised to 205.19 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 180.45 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.35% from the latest reported closing price of 234.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.23%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 28,570K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 916K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 21.58% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 654K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Installed Building Products Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

