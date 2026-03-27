Installed Building Products (IBP) Price Target Increased by 15.99% to 311.75

The average one-year price target for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has been revised to $311.75 / share. This is an increase of 15.99% from the prior estimate of $268.77 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $372.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from the latest reported closing price of $264.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an decrease of 318 owner(s) or 39.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.15%, an increase of 35.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.93% to 26,509K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,895K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,551K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 841K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 644K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 511K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 7.37% over the last quarter.

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