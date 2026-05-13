Installed Building Products (IBP) Price Target Decreased by 16.58% to 250.92

The average one-year price target for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has been revised to $250.92 / share. This is a decrease of 16.58% from the prior estimate of $300.81 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.77% from the latest reported closing price of $206.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an decrease of 277 owner(s) or 37.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.11%, an increase of 50.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.15% to 28,462K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 5.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,895K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,551K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,368K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,027K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 841K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

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