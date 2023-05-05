Installed Building Products (IBP) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Installed Building Products said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $117.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.20%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 25,599K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 6.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is 115.94. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of 117.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is 2,539MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,738K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,272K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,249K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 885K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing a decrease of 67.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 76,883.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 865K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Installed Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.