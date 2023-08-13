Installed Building Products (FRA:2IL) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 127.33

The average one-year price target for Installed Building Products (FRA:2IL) has been revised to 127.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 119.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.49 to a high of 167.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.54% from the latest reported closing price of 132.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 12.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2IL is 0.20%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 26,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,711K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 847K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 823K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 54.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 22.95% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 56.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 21.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 23.66% over the last quarter.

