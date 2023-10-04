Installed Building Products (FRA:2IL) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 158.03

The average one-year price target for Installed Building Products (FRA:2IL) has been revised to 158.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 150.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.29 to a high of 186.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from the latest reported closing price of 113.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2IL is 0.22%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 27,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,633K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,011K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 847K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 14.42% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 773K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2IL by 23.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

