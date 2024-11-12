Installed Building Products acquires Tatum Insulation, terms undisclosed

Installed Building Products (IBP) announced the acquisition of Tatum Insulation. Tatum is headquartered just outside of Wilmington, North Carolina, and serves new residential and new commercial end markets throughout the state. Tatum installs multiple building products including fiberglass insulation, shower doors, shelving, mirrors, and other products installed in the interior of homes and buildings.

