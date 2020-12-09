Installed Building (IBP) Closes Custom Glass & Doors Buyout

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP has acquired Custom Glass & Doors, Inc. (CGD). This would expand Installed Building’s complementary installation services in the greater Atlanta market.



Based in Norcross, GA, CGD primarily provides glass, shower, shelving, and mirror installation services to residential as well as multifamily customers. It generates $7.1 million of revenues annually.

Inorganic Strategies Bode Well

Acquisitions remain a key component of Installed Building’s growth strategy. The company has a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.



As part of the ongoing strategy to expand geographically and boost its market share in certain markets, the company completed five business combinations during the first nine months of 2020. The largest of these buyouts is that of Royals Commercial Services, Inc. in February 2020.



In September 2020, it acquired a Cherry Hill, NJ-based gutter installation service provider, Storm Master Gutters. Installed Building — one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and a diversified installer of complementary building products — will be able to expand footprint across several compelling markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.



In August 2020, it acquired two branches in North Charleston and Pooler from Energy One America, LLC to expand presence in South Carolina, as well as Georgia. The two branches will operate as Charleston Insulation and Foam, and Savannah Insulation and Foam, respectively. The branches will provide spray foam, fiberglass and air barrier installation services to residential, multi-family, as well as commercial customers. Year to date, the company has generated more than $107 million of annual revenues.







Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 34.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 23.8% rally. You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Installed Building — which shares space with TopBuild BLD, Patrick Industries Inc. PATK and Aegion Corporation AEGN in the same industry — is currently a great pick in terms of growth investment, supported by a Growth Score of A.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aegion Corporation (AEGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.