INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $IBP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS ($IBP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.90 per share, beating estimates of $2.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $750,200,000, missing estimates of $770,580,782 by $-20,380,782.
INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 237,420 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,607,855
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 221,298 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,782,474
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 199,657 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,989,889
- FMR LLC removed 181,740 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,849,935
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 158,173 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,719,818
- INVESCO LTD. removed 150,911 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,447,152
- FIL LTD added 127,215 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,294,428
INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
