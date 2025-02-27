INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $IBP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS ($IBP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.90 per share, beating estimates of $2.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $750,200,000, missing estimates of $770,580,782 by $-20,380,782.

INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INSTALLED BLDG PRODUCTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

