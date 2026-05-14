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Instagram Users Can Turn Off The New 'Instants' Feature After Sending Photos By Mistake

May 14, 2026 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Instagram run by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has introduced a new feature called Instants, which lets you share photos that disappear after being sent to selected contacts right after you take them.

The idea is to promote spontaneous sharing, but quite a few users have ended up sending images by accident since they didn't quite catch how it worked.

Instants show up in the direct message inbox, and by default, it shares photos with all your Friends. If you don't change the audience to Close Friends, just hitting the shutter button will send the photo right away. Meta Platforms has included an Undo option, but some users have said it's easy to miss.

If you want to turn off Instants, you can go into Settings, pick Content Preferences, and toggle on "Hide Instants in Inbox." This will remove the feature from your inbox and stop new Instants from showing up.

You can also unsend a photo by tapping Undo right after sending it or by deleting it from the Instants archive before the recipients see it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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