Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

By Sheila Dang

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned FB.O app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Sandra Maler)

