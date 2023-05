May 19 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter and may debut as soon as June, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

