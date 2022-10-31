US Markets

Instagram looking into outage as thousands of accounts 'suspended'

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Instagram is looking into an issue that has prevented thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing platform, with several of them complaining about their accounts being suspended.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc META.O, said on its Twitter account on Monday.

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on suspension of accounts. Several Instagram users have tweeted that the application asked for email id and phone number to access their suspended account.

At 11:13 ET, nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users. Shares of Meta were trading nearly 5% lower amid a wider selloff in stock markets.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Arun Koyyur)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

