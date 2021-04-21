Instagram Launches Two New Features To Tackle Social Media Hate, Abuse

(RTTNews) - Facebook Inc. (FB) owned social media platform Instagram on Wednesday announced two new features in its move to fight abuse, hate speeches and online bullying on the platform.

The two latest features will safeguard users against abusive direct messages or DMs and will also permanently block abusive users from accessing by making new accounts. The new tool will automatically sift through DM requests having offensive and abusive words and emojis.

The tool is available in settings and works on those DM requests sent by users the account holder does not follow. This is different from the normal DM messages you receive from your friends and followers.

This new feature will be available in certain regions in the coming months and will be available globally at a later time.

In cases where you block an account and the person makes a fresh account to disturb/abuse you, Instagram has come with a solution of having the option of permanently blocking any other account that person has made.

This protection feature will be made available on a worldwide basis in the coming weeks.

