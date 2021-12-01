Instagram head to testify before U.S. Senate panel on 'protecting kids online'

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Instagram head Adam Mosseri will testify on Dec. 8 at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on "protecting kids online," the panel said on Wednesday.

"This hearing will address what Instagram knows about its impacts on young users, its commitments to reform, and potential legislative solutions," the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

