Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says Facebook Didn't Acquire Giphy For Data

(RTTNews) - Adam Mosseri, the head of Facebook's (FB) Instagram, on Monday explained that the that social media giant's acquisition of animated-gif company Giphy was not about acquiring user data.

"We bought GIPHY because it's a great service that needed a home, they have an amazing team, and they have an expressive creator community, full stop," Mosseri said in a series of tweets on Monday. "I was the sponsor of this deal, and data was not the motivation."

"Yes, data is valuable, but GIPHY has little user data," Mosseri said.

"The API, which comprises the vast majority of usage as you say, includes an optional ID which can be anything. APIs have access to IPs in general, but most major platforms, ourselves included, proxy via a server side call," he added.

Facebook acquired Giphy, the popular website for creating animated GIFs, last week. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Citing people familiar with the matter, Axios said the deal is valued around $400 million.

Facebook said that about 50% of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook's family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone.

The company plans to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves. Giphy will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing site owned by Facebook, and will continue to operate its library, Facebook said.

"The data that is valuable is understanding what's trending in the world. Instagram is about culture, and understanding what's hip, is, yes useful to know and will help make both GIPHY and Instagram better," Mosseri further added.

