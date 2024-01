Jan 22 (Reuters) - Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they use Meta Platforms' META.O services to comply with the Digital Markets Act, the social media company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.