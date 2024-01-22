Instagram, Facebook users to get more choices to comply with DMA - Meta

Adds background in paragraphs 2, 4, details in paragraph 3

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they use Meta Platforms' META.O services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the social media company said on Monday.

The world's largest social network is the latest to make changes to comply with the DMA after Google outlined efforts to comply with the new EU technology rules that could hurt revenues for some companies.

Over the next few weeks, users will receive notifications informing them that they can choose whether they would like to share their information between its services, Meta said in a blog post.

Under the DMA, which Meta will have to comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products the way they treat those of rivals.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Pooja Desai)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.