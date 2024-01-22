Instagram, Facebook users to get more choices to comply with DMA - Meta

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 22, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they use Meta Platforms' META.O services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the social media company said on Monday.

The world's largest social network is the latest to make changes to comply with the DMA after Google outlined efforts to comply with the new EU technology rules that could hurt revenues for some companies.

Over the next few weeks, users will receive notifications informing them that they can choose whether they would like to share their information between its services, Meta said in a blog post.

Under the DMA, which Meta will have to comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products the way they treat those of rivals.

