US Markets

Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platform's META.O Instagram was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.