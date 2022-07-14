US Markets

Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.

Adds Meta's statement

July 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc's META.O Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.

Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Currently, about 2,000 users are affected by the outage, according to Downdetector.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc TWTR.N had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.

Late last year, Meta had a nearly six-hour-long outage which kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular