Instagram CEO urges industry body on best practices for kids online

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Instagram head Adam Mosseri will call on Wednesday for an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online.

Mosseri, who heads Instagram which is part of Facebook parent Meta, said in written testimony before a Senate panel the industry body should address "how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences, and how to build parental controls." He added companies like Instagram "should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Elizabeth Culliford, Editing by Franklin Paul)

