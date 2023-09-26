News & Insights

US Markets

Instacart's stock ends below IPO price for first time

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Noel Randewich, Calif., by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout on stock performance of Instacart, Arm and Klaviyo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery platform Instacart's CART.Ostock on Tuesday closed for the first time below the price in its initial public offering.

Shares of Instacart, formally called Maplebear, dropped 1.65% to end the session at $29.89, compared to the company's IPO price of $30 on Sept. 18.

Chip designer Arm Holdings' RM.O> stock dipped 1.69% to $53.52 compared to the $51 price set in its IPO on Sept. 13. After surging in its Wall Street debut, Arm's stock has mostly lost ground, and it has touched intra-day lows below $51 in three of the past four sessions.

Meanwhile, shares of Klaviyo KVYO.N, which debuted last Wednesday, dipped 1.6% to $34.11. The marketing automation firm's stock remains above its $30 IPO price, but well below its intraday high of $37 in its first day of trading.

The lackluster performances of Arm and Instacart's stocks since their market debuts add to doubts about whether a hoped-for revival in IPOs will materialize after a drought of more than 18 months.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif., and by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Aurora Ellis)

((noel.randewich@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
KVYO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.