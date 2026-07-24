Instacart's AI and Advertising Push Could Reshape Its Growth Outlook

Maplebear Inc. CART, doing business as Instacart, is trying to widen its growth model beyond grocery-delivery transaction fees.



The strategy leans on artificial intelligence, retail media, enterprise software and real-time store data. These initiatives could improve monetization, but they also add technology costs, partner payments and execution demands.

Instacart Turns Grocery Data Into an AI Advantage

Instacart’s dataset, built from more than 1.6 billion lifetime orders, gives it insight into substitutions, basket composition, grocery intent and meal planning. That matters because grocery search is highly specific, and small improvements can affect conversion and fulfillment quality.



Cart Assistant, its conversational shopping tool, is available to about 25% of U.S. customers. Instacart is also improving search, recommendations and AI-powered replacement flows, while integrations with ChatGPT and Claude could become additional demand channels.



Maplebear Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maplebear Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maplebear Inc. Quote

CART Expands Retail Media Across More Channels

Advertising and other revenues rose 16% year over year to $286 million in the first quarter of 2026. Instacart now supports more than 9,000 advertising brands and more than 310 Carrot Ads partners.



Sponsored placements, display ads, coupons and off-platform partnerships extend the company’s first-party data beyond its own marketplace. Automated campaign creation and AI recommendations in Ads Manager may also lower the barrier for smaller brands.



Amazon.com AMZN and Walmart Inc. WMT remain relevant comparisons because both are using retail scale and shopper data to build advertising businesses. DoorDash Inc. DASH is also expanding commerce-media tools for brands, showing that delivery platforms are competing for ad budgets, not just orders.

Instacart Pushes Storefront Pro Internationally

Storefront Pro gives retailers white-label e-commerce technology without requiring Instacart to rebuild its domestic marketplace model in each country. The platform already powers more than 380 grocery e-commerce sites.



The international push is early but notable. Storefront Pro launched with Costco in Spain and France, and demand is tracking ahead of management’s initial expectations. Instacart’s acquisition of Instaleap adds retailer relationships across nearly 30 countries, especially in Europe and Latin America.





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CART Faces New Costs as Its Ecosystem Scales

The opportunity is not cost-free. In the first quarter, cost of revenues rose 24% to $281 million, outpacing the 14% increase in total revenues.



Higher credit-card processing fees, publisher payments and depreciation and amortization weighed on gross-profit trends. Publisher payments are especially important because Carrot Ads and off-platform partnerships may require more revenue sharing as the ad network scales.



Regulation is another risk. California’s Proposition 22 already imposes shopper pay and benefit standards, and New York City enacted grocery-delivery worker protections in 2025.

Instacart’s Trend Signals Favor Selective Optimism

The bottom line is that Instacart’s emerging growth model looks broader than delivery volume alone. AI may improve shopping relevance, retail media can lift monetization, and enterprise software may expand the addressable market with less capital intensity.



CART currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock also has a VGM Score of A, supported by a Growth Score of A and Value Score and Momentum Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Those signals are supportive for investors screening for stocks with favorable earnings-revision and style characteristics. Still, the thesis needs proof that AI, advertising and international enterprise growth can scale profitably while regulatory and fulfillment costs remain manageable.

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Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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