Instacart raises proposed price range for IPO

September 15, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart on Friday raised the proposed price range for its initial public offering, aiming for a fully-diluted valuation of up to $10 billion.

The announcement comes a day after a smooth debut from SoftBank-backed Arm Holdings ARM.O, which notched a 25% gain on its first day of trading.

Instacart said it is now seeking to sell 22 million shares at $28 to $30 each. It was earlier aiming to sell those shares priced between $26 and $28 each.

