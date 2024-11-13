Instacart price target raised to $51 from $44 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Instacart (CART) to $51 from $44 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Instacart reported solid Q3 results, above consensus, reflecting healthy growth in online grocery, stable market share, accelerating order growth, and incremental contributions from Uber Eats.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CART:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.