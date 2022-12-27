US Markets

Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 27, 2022 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds background

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with a 40% reduction in March.

Instacart did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic darling was valued at $39 billion last year, as surging infections boosted doorstep deliveries, but the recent cuts in its valuation underscore the effects of public market volatility on high-flying private companies.

The start-up also delayed its much awaited IPO this year amid market uncertainty.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.