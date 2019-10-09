INST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Instructure Inc (Symbol: INST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.76, changing hands as high as $41.96 per share. Instructure Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INST's low point in its 52 week range is $29.48 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.55.

