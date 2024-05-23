Inspirit Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Inspirit Energy Holdings (GB:INSP) has released an update.

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions receiving approval from the shareholders. The company, which provides further details on its website, continues to move forward with the support of its management and advisory teams.

For further insights into GB:INSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.