Inspirit Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Inspirit Energy Holdings (GB:INSP) has released an update.

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions receiving approval from the shareholders. The company, which provides further details on its website, continues to move forward with the support of its management and advisory teams.

