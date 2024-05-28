Inspirit Energy Secures Funding for Development

Inspirit Energy Holdings (GB:INSP) has released an update.

Inspirit Energy Holdings, an AIM listed company focusing on micro combined heat and power boilers and waste energy heat recovery engines, has successfully raised £235,000 through the issuance of over 1.95 billion new shares. The company’s Chairman and CEO, John Gunn, along with CFO Nilesh Jagatia, participated in the share placement, with Gunn’s post-placement interest totaling 21.20%. The funds are earmarked for completing development of the company’s waste heat recovery engine and for general corporate purposes, with the new shares expected to be tradeable on AIM from June 4, 2024.

